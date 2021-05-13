Will Lily James be in the Downton Abbey sequel? The actress played Lady Rose MacClare in the show

Downton Abbey's highly anticipated sequel is finally coming to our screens in December 2021, but fans have been eager to know whether the follow-up will see the return of Lily James' character, Lady Rose MacClare. So will she be back for film number two? Find out here...

Unfortunately, it looks like Lily has no plans to be reprising her role for the upcoming film, and has a very busy filming schedule with the upcoming film What's Love Got to Do with It and the new TV series Pam and Tommy, where she will play Pamela Anderson.

She previously opened up to People about being absent from the first movie, explaining: "My character Rose moved off to New York, so it would be farfetched to bring her back. I would have loved to have come back for a scene, but for a movie, it can’t be like a Christmas special and it needs to be a focused storyline. There was no space for Rose."

Lily played Lady Rose MacClare in the popular series

The Yesterday actress continued: "I'm so excited for it — I’m going to be front row. I spoke to Laura [Carmichael] not long ago and was texting Michelle [Dockery] about Love Island and it's going to be really exciting. And the whole gang is coming back."

Although Lily won't be in the film, it was recently confirmed that her The Pursuit of Love co-star, Dominic West, has been cast in the upcoming project.

The official Twitter account announced the very exciting news in a tweet back in April that read: "We're thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining! See the film in theatres this Christmas."

