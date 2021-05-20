Hugh Bonneville shares behind-the-scenes snap with Downton Abbey co-star while filming sequel 

Hugh Bonneville has shared a very sweet behind-the-scenes snap with his co-star Allen Leech while wishing him a happy 40th birthday. Although the pair are currently filming the Downton Abbey film sequel, he shared a post from their days on the TV set of the hit franchise.

In the photo, Hugh appears to be helping Allen get ready for his role as Tom Branson, and he captioned the funny snap"For much of Downton Abbey S5 I had the honour of being Mr Leech’s personal dresser. Happy 40th Birthday, pal. #tb #DowntonAbbey #s5 #bts @nickbriggsphoto."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Can I be the new Irish scullery maid (errr matron)?" Another added: "His Lordship attending to the family‘s former chauffeur... what would Carson say!" A third person commented: "I love the friendship and familiarity that was born between Robert & Tom, and the perfect triad they made with Mary. Forever my favourite TV series!!! Happy 40 Mr Leech."

Hugh wished his co-star a happy birthday

Downton Abbey's official Twitter account confirmed the exciting news that the sequel was in production, in a tweet back in April that read: "We're thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining! See the film in theatres this Christmas."

The Paddington star also shared a snap of himself next to a poster of the film, writing: "Good to be back. #DowntonAbbey2."

The pair play Lord Grantham and Branson in the hit franchise

Chatting about the new film on This Morning in late 2020, actor Jim Carter said: "The script for a second film is there, we've seen it, it's very funny, and it's got all the same characters in it, all the regular characters." We can't wait!

