Line of Duty star hints she is on The Masked Dancer - and fans are delighted We'd be so excited if this is actually true!

The Masked Dancer fans have suggested that Vicky McClure could be 'Llama' on the hit dancing show - and the Line of Duty actress has certainly been encouraging the theory!

Posting to Twitter, she jokily wrote: "Been an aLLAMaingly hot day!" much to the delight of viewers who spotted that 'AC-12' was written on one of the dancer's costumes. Fans also thought that Llama could be Vicky as one of the clues is that she is a "Northern drama queen". Since Vicky is from Nottingham, this could be related to the clue! However, since Nottingham is technically in the Midlands, this could be a red herring!

Other clues about Llama is that she is a "country girl", swears, likes keeping active and is the director of their own costume drama. However, since the clues are two truths and a lie, we don't know what to believe!

Fans were quick to comment on Vicky's clue, with one writing: "I see what you did there," while another joked: "Alright I’m all caught up and the BODY LANGUAGE AND THE HUMOUR FIT VICKY SO MUCH... BUT sadly I don’t think it’s actually her."

Another added: "She’s doing it on purpose... the AC-12 clue was the person who it is, is a fan of LOD. Hence why it’s was on a fan."

Could Llama be Vicky?

In the latest episode, it was revealed that Louise Redknapp was 'Flamingo' and she shared a sweet video of her son watching the big reveal. In the caption, she wrote: "Always be yourself... unless you can be a flamingo then always be a flamingo! Thanks for having me @itv @maskedsingeruk / Masked Dancer - was so much fun to get out of the house and do some dancing!

"Thanks to all the team who work on the show and all the incredibly talented dancers and choreographers was a pleasure to work with you all. P.s I don’t think Beau was expecting to see me then."

