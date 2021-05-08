Line of Duty's Martin Compston and Vicky McClure celebrate for a very special reason Did you know this about the co-stars?

The Line of Duty family are celebrating this weekend for a very special reason - it's both Martin Compston and Vicky McClure’s birthdays!

MORE: Gogglebox viewers are living for Jenny's reaction to the Line of Duty finale

On Saturday May 8, Martin, who plays Steve Arnott in the BBC drama, reached his 37th birthday, while Kate Fleming actress Vicky turned 38.

To mark the occasion Martin shared a hilarious throwback photo of the pair at an eighties themed party.

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO! Insider - Is Line of Duty series 7 happening? Here's what we know...

Dressed as Wham's George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley in the picture, Martin can be seen wearing a Choose Love T-shirt, while Vicky rocks a double denim ensemble.

MORE: The creators of Line of Duty are working on a new legal drama - and it sounds brilliant

"WHAM birthday twins," Martin wrote, sharing the snap to Instagram stories. "Have a belter @vickymcclure."

Vicky and Martin share the same birthday

Vicky in turn shared a post to celebrate the occasion but opted for a more recent photo of the pair on The Jonathan Ross Show. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @mrmartincompston," she captioned it.

"Sharing my birthday with one of my best mates in the world is nearly as special as getting a promotion before you!!! Love ya mate! Have a great day dancing in the rain!! Xxx," she joked, referring to her character being promoted before Steve.

MORE: Martin Compston speaks out after fans' disappointment at Line of Duty's finale

Vicky also shared a snap of the two to mark the occasion

It's been less than a week since series six of Line of Duty finished which saw AC-12 finally uncover the elusive 'H', but fans have been desperately awaiting news about a potential seventh season.

Following Sunday's episode, the BBC has shared a cryptic statement from its Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore, suggesting that a decision over the future of the show has not been made yet.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Line of Duty star's new thriller

"Jed Mercurio is a master of his craft, and I would like to congratulate him and the entire cast and crew for delivering such an incredible drama series," it read. "I'm looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next and what the future of the series might be."

Meanwhile, Martin has revealed that fans might be waiting a while before an official announcement comes out. Chatting on the popular fan podcast Shrine of Duty, he said: "We don't know. That's nothing new. Jed will only do it if there's a story to be told. Jed always takes time after a series, a couple of months."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.