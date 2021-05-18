Line of Duty star Vicky McClure's latest drama revealed - and it sounds intense The actress is gearing up to star in high-octane thriller Trigger Point

We've been hearing a lot in recent weeks about what the stars of Line of Duty are getting up to now that series six has wrapped.

From Martin Compston's new submarine thriller to Anna Maxwell Martin's upcoming family drama, it seems viewers have got a lot of great TV to look forward to, but what's on the cards for the brilliant Vicky McClure?

Well, fans will be pleased to know that the 38-year-old actress is gearing up to star in a new high-octane thriller for ITV which will see her join forces with Line of Duty's very own Jed Mercurio once again.

Titled Trigger Point, the six-part series will see Vicky take centre stage as a bomb disposal officer named Lana Washington, who is on the verge of a crisis after years at the frontline.

The drama is set to be produced by Line of Duty mastermind Jed's production company, HTM Television, and written by newcomer Daniel Brierley, who he mentored.

It was first announced in February of last year, but it seems that it was put on the back burner while both Vicky and Jed focused on bringing the latest series of the BBC crime drama to viewers. However, now Vicky has finally given fans an update on the new project.

Sharing a photo of the front of episode one's script, she tweeted: "This has been waiting in the wings a while, great to read through with a brilliant cast today. Daniel's written an amazing script & great to be back in business with @Jed_Mercurio & @HTMTelevision @itv #triggerpoint."

This has been waiting in the wings a while, great to read through with a brilliant cast today. Daniel’s written an amazing script & great to be back in business with @jed_mercurio & @htmtelevision @itv #triggerpoint pic.twitter.com/TwSQCAlnrF — Vicky McClure (@Vicky_McClure) May 17, 2021

Jed also shared the news, adding: "Brilliant scripts, brilliant cast. Can't wait to start filming Trigger Point for @ITV written by Daniel Brierley starring @Vicky_McClure."

Given that filming is yet to begin, viewers desperate to see more of Vicky on their screens might be waiting a little while. It's likely that the series will start shooting later this year and be released in early 2022.

Will you be watching Trigger Point? Per the official synopsis from ITV: "Reckless and out of control, Lana is ex-military and pushed to breaking point dealing with a series of improvised explosive devices which threaten the capital during a terrorist summer campaign.

"Under extreme pressure and searching for answers, Lana can't help but become suspicious that the bomber is premeditatedly targeting her unit. It's a terrifying thought, but against all odds how does she prove it and discover the bomber's real identity?"

