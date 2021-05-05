The creators of Line of Duty are working on a new legal drama - and it sounds brilliant BBC's Showtrial is currently in production...

Line of Duty might be over but there's plenty more upcoming TV shows to get excited about. While we were wrapped up in the hype of series six of the police corruption drama, the creators behind Line of Duty, World Productions, have been busy working on another upcoming series, and we think it sounds brilliant.

MORE: Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio reveals Ian Buckells as 'H' was teased in series one

Showtrial was first announced back in 2019, but was put on hold for unknown reasons. Now, the project is moving forward full steam ahead and has even announced some exciting names who have joined the cast.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Line of Duty series 7: is it happening? What we know so far

The five-part legal drama centres on a court case involving Talitha Campbell, the daughter of a well-known, rich property tycoon, who has been charged with conspiracy to murder a fellow student.

Due to her family connections, and the nature of the crime, the trial becomes enthralled in a media storm, demonstrating what can happen when a high-profile case is prominent in the public eye.

The BBC synopsis reads: "From arrest to verdict, [Talitha's lawyer] Cleo and defence vie with the prosecution to convince us of the truth about Talitha: Damaged scapegoat? Or cold-blooded killer? Showtrial explores how prejudice, politics and the media distort the legal process, in a timely legal drama full of dark humour."

MORE: Line of Duty star Martin Compston's new BBC thriller looks amazing - details

MORE: Line of Duty Insider: Is series 7 happening? What we know so far

Sharon D Clarke is one of the stars confirmed for Showtrial

The BBC also confirmed that Doctor Who star Sharon D Clarke would be fronting Showtrial, alongside James Frain (Star Trek: Discovery). Also starring is Sinéad Keenan (Little Boy Blue), Celine Buckens (Bridgerton) and Kerr Logan (Alias Grace). There's no release date for Showtrial yet, however, the cast are currently filming in Bristol.

Ben Richards, the creator and writer of Showtrial, said in a statement: "I am delighted with the cast that has been assembled for Showtrial. It is a brilliant ensemble of talented actors that feels modern, energetic, and perfectly suited for the complex characters and storylines."

Director Zara Hayes said: "These scripts are thoroughly gripping and yet say something truly resonant about the justice system. I couldn't be more honoured to bring them to life along with such a wonderful cast and the dream team in British TV drama."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.