Skins actress Jessica Sula opens up about new role in 'high-stakes' Amazon teen series

Former Skins actress Jessica Sula has opened up about her role in Amazon's new dystopian thriller series Panic, revealing that taking part in the show taught her a vital life lesson.

Based on a best-selling novel of the same name, the ten-part series follows a group of high-school graduates competing in an annual contest to win a huge cash prize so that they can leave their dead-end hometown and start a new life. The catch? The challenges in the competition are terrifying - and potentially deadly.

Speaking about what she hopes viewers take away from the show, Jessica, who viewers might also recognise from Godless and horror film Split, answered: "Knowing your limits."

"A real sign of just coming into your own and growing up is that you know that you can say no. Learning to say no is really hard. And I think with Panic, it's wrapped up in high-stakes fear," she told Comic Book Resources.

"You got to say yes. You got to jump off this cliff. You got to do this crazy stuff. But in the heart of it, with these teens, they have an option to turn away, to say, 'You know what? This is too much. I don't want to do it.' I mean, in reality, you should do that."

Jessica plays Natalie ​​​​​​in the series

The British actress, who is joined by Modern Family actress Olivia Welch and Mike Faist, who stars in the upcoming remake of West Side Story, added: "And then in kind of a general life thing, learning to say no is important and being comfortable with it and not being pushed around; because being brave doesn't mean you have to do the craziest thing."

Are you watching the new series? The synopsis for the show reads: "In the summer after their senior year, 47 graduates participate in the annual Panic competition. Winning Panic with a cash prize of $50,000 will allow them to escape their small Texas town of Carp.

"After the rules change, however, they must decide what risks they will take in order to escape their home town."

