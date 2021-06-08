Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy talks filming season six without Helen McCrory 

Cillian Murphy has opened up about "still trying to come to terms" with Helen McCrory's passing, and admitted that filming season six has been "desperately sad".

Speaking on the Dermot and Dave Show on Today FM, he explained: "It's desperately sad. Sad for all of us who knew her, and the people who were close to her and the fans. She was like the matriarch of Peaky Blinders, and the person I was closest to.

WATCH: Peaky Blinders season five trailer

"The Polly and Tommy scenes were some of my favourite scenes in the show. It's desperately sad. We're all still trying to come to terms with it."

Helen, who played Polly Shelby in the hit show, tragically passed away in April 2021 following a battle with cancer. Paying tribute to her at the time, Cillian said: "I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being. She was also a gifted actor - fearless and magnificent. She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played.

"It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I will dearly miss my pal. My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family."

Season six is currently in production

Season six will be the show's last, with creator Stephen Knight saying: "Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher."

He added: "We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

