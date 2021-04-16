Helen McCrory tragically dies aged 52 after battle with cancer Her husband Damian Lewis confirmed the sad news on Friday

Helen McCrory has tragically died aged 52 after a battle with cancer.

Her husband Damian Lewis confirmed the sad news on Friday.

The Hollywood actress, who starred in the Harry Potter series, passed away peacefully at home.

‘Now more than ever young people whose life feels like it’s on hold with coronavirus need to know people are still there to help.’ @PrincesTrust ambassadors Helen McCrory and @lewis_damian talk about the work they’re doing with their charity. pic.twitter.com/rPNqDszCop — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 12, 2021

Helen last appeared on TV on Good Morning Britain

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," Damian shared on Twitter.

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly.

"God we loved her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

Helen was 52

The couple have two children together, daughter Manon and son Gulliver.

Helen and Damian were last seen together on Good Morning Britain where they discussed their latest charity project with the Prince's Trust.

Kate Garraway asked Helen if she was "feeling okay" as she sounded a bit "croaky," and Helen joked: "I've got children!"

Damian announced the sad news on Friday, a month after they appeared on GMB

Born in London in 1968, Helen studied at the Drama Centre in the nation's capital and began her career on the stage.

In the 90s she began appearing in films including Interview with the Vampire with Tom Cruise in 1994.

In 2006 she starred as Cherie Blair in the award-winning The Queen in 2006.

She starred in Peaky Blinders

Helen was set to star as Bellatrix Lestrange in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix but was forced to pull out due her to pregnancy.

However, film bosses so desperately wanted her that she returned as Bellatrix's half-sister Narcissa Malfoy in the Half Blood Prince.

In 2013, Helen moved to TV and starred in hit BBC drama Peaky Blinders, and most recently was seen on ITV drama Quiz.

Helen and Damian had two children

Three weeks ago, the BBC confirmed she would be returning to the northern drama as the head of the Shelby family; it is unclear how her tragic death will affect the story.

Helen married Damian in 2007 after they met in 2003 while performing in Five Gold Rings at London's Almeida Theatre.

Helen and Damian wed in 2007

They welcomed two children, 14-year-old Manon, and 13-year-old Gulliver.

In 2017 Helen was made an OBE for services to drama in the Queen's New Year Honours.