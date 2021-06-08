﻿
Friends director reveals that reunion show was nearly ruined - details 

We're glad it all worked out in the end!

Emmy Griffiths

Ben Winston, the director behind the hugely successful Friends Reunion episode, has opened up about a moment behind-the-scenes that threatened to spoil a major moment on the one-off episode. 

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ben revealed that he was extremely keen to have all of the six cast members - Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - reunite with one another on camera - but a backstage mishap threatened to spoil the special moment.

He explained that their trailers had been placed side-by-side outside of the studio, saying: "I was so upset. The point of the show is they haven’t seen each other. But it was too late to move them. 

friends-group

Did you enjoy the finale?

"We built tents around each of their doorways. And I texted the six of them and said, 'Look, I know you want to see each other but I’m begging you: please stay in your own dressing room until you’re called to the stage.' I really want to catch that moment." 

Of course, it all worked out in the end, and he joked: "They mocked me for wanting that moment. But they did do what I asked. And you do get the feeling that they haven’t seen each other for ages. And it’s a really beautiful moment. I’ve never seen a bond like these six have." Aw! 

