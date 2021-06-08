Friends director reveals that reunion show was nearly ruined - details We're glad it all worked out in the end!

Ben Winston, the director behind the hugely successful Friends Reunion episode, has opened up about a moment behind-the-scenes that threatened to spoil a major moment on the one-off episode.

MORE: Friends TV show gifts: 10 gifts for a true Friends fan after the reunion

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Ben revealed that he was extremely keen to have all of the six cast members - Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer - reunite with one another on camera - but a backstage mishap threatened to spoil the special moment.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco sobs uncontrollably during Friends emotion

He explained that their trailers had been placed side-by-side outside of the studio, saying: "I was so upset. The point of the show is they haven’t seen each other. But it was too late to move them.

Did you enjoy the finale?

"We built tents around each of their doorways. And I texted the six of them and said, 'Look, I know you want to see each other but I’m begging you: please stay in your own dressing room until you’re called to the stage.' I really want to catch that moment."

MORE: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer almost had real-life romance – details

MORE: Matthew Perry confirms split from fiancée Molly Hurwitz shortly after Friends Reunion

Of course, it all worked out in the end, and he joked: "They mocked me for wanting that moment. But they did do what I asked. And you do get the feeling that they haven’t seen each other for ages. And it’s a really beautiful moment. I’ve never seen a bond like these six have." Aw!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.