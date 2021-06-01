Jennifer Aniston shares wonderful behind-the-scenes look at Friends reunion Could these pictures BE any more incredible?

Fans loved the Friends reunion special last week which saw the main cast reunite for a read-through, a chat about their time on the show and a game of Ross' iconic quiz.

The special gave a lot of behind-the-scenes looks, and now Jennifer Aniston has shared her own behind-the-scenes look from the reunion special.

The star joked about the snaps she posted including the "bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us".

She also uploaded a selfie of herself with director James Burrows, who directed on the first season of the show, and David Schwimmer hanging out with Justin and Hailey Bieber during their appearance in the special.

She also shared a The New Yorker cartoon which featured the cast all sat on the iconic sofa in front of the fountain and captioned: "Could this be any more of a small outdoor gathering with vaccinated friends?"

Jennifer added: "Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you."

Fans went wild over the post, with it amassing over a million likes within 20 minutes.

"Iconic," wrote one fan, while a second enthused: "I LOVE THESE PICTURES SO MUCH PLS."

The star joked about the amount of selfies taken

A third added: "All the feels," while a fourth commented: "Jen please stop killing us."

During the reunion, David revealed that he when they started filming, he was harbouring a massive crush on Jennifer.

"The first season I had a major crush on Jen – we were both crushing hard on one another," he responded when Jennifer suggested he answer host James Corden's question about off-screen romances.

"But it was like two ships passing 'cause one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that," he added.

Jennifer admitted that David's feelings were "reciprocated", and said the pair would "spoon and fall asleep on the couch" together during breaks in rehearsal.

Justin and Hailey were at the reunion

Matthew Perry also revealed that he sometimes felt anxious during live recordings of the show, fearing the audience might not laugh at his lines.

The star received an outpouring of support following his candid confession, with one fan saying: "It's ironic that Matthew Perry was so self-conscious about the possibility of not being funny when HE was the one that made all of us laugh the most, he was behind a lot of Chandler's best lines, his character helped so many people through depression. A legend."

Another supportive fan added: "Matthew Perry’s self-deprecating humour in the #FriendsReunion and the fact he can’t watch himself on the show absolutely devastates me and I just want him to know how much of an amazing actor he is and everyone loves him not just Chandler Bing and he deserves more acting roles."

