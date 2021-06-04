Friends star Lisa Kudrow reveals hilarious misunderstanding over son's graduation 

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has revealed that her son, who she was pregnant with during season four of the hit show, has now graduated from university. Way to make us feel old!

Chatting on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen said: "You were pregnant with your son on the show and now he just graduated college, that's incredible!" Lisa replied: "That was 23 years ago!" The show shared a snap of Julian at his graduation, and the star explained: "There he is, look at him!"

WATCH: Lisa Kudrow talks son graduating from university

She continued: "That was really exciting, but what is so stupid is when I was graduating, I was too tired and I didn't care and it's too ceremonial and I slept... through it and thought, 'This isn't a big deal.' So when we found out that Julian's could be in person I said, 'Hey your graduation is Sunday at eight in the morning, are ANY of you going?' and he said, 'Yeah, we'll all going. We're all going. Everyone's going because we're graduating.'

"So I said, 'Okay right so that's a big deal to you? Okay yeah I'll come too!' What an idiot, it caught me by surprise that would feel like a big moment - and it did!"

Lisa with her son, Julian

Lisa shared a snap of Julian's graduation in mid-May, sharing a picture of her and her 23-year-old hugging, with Julian still wearing his graduation robe. "Happy proud HAPPY. And a little crying. By me not him.. @juls_magewls," she captioned the sweet picture."

Julian also took to his Instagram and shared several photos from the incredible day. "SCA? More like easy A! Haha- no just kidding it was a lot of work I'm proud to have graduated from here," he cheekily captioned the post. A Friends fan commented: "Is this the little man you were pregnant with in friends? when you were having your brother's baby? Gosh best line ever lmao."

