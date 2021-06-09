Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert looks stunning in bikini as she enjoys break from filming The star is currently in the island of Guadeloupe

Josephine Jobert is in Guadeloupe filming the latest season of Death in Paradise, but that hasn't stopped her from doing some sightseeing – and showing her adventures off on her Instagram.

EXCLUSIVE: Joséphine Jobert on her Death in Paradise future, the challenges on set and her favourite detective

The star, 36, headed out on the incredible hiking trail of Saut de la Lezarde on the island and couldn't help but take a dip in the breathtaking waterfall that is located in the area.

"Jungle fever," she simply wrote alongside a picture of herself in a green bikini. The actress had clearly already enjoyed a dip as her hair was wet.

Fans of the French star rushed to comment on the snap, with one writing: "Amazing shot of you and so beautiful the background with the waterfall!"

A second added: "You are literally perfect," whilst a third remarked: "The most beautiful that the jungle has ever seen."

Josephine looked stunning as she posed in front of the waterfall

Josephine has been very active on social media since she and her co-stars returned to Guadeloupe to commence filming the hit BBC show.

The star has shared videos showing her enjoying what the island has to offer, as well as the stunning views – and swimming pool – that her villa has.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! earlier this year, Josephine revealed what she liked most about the island.

Josephine shared a look inside her villa this week

"The people we work with are just great and they're like family now. And, on the weekends, we go hiking, scuba diving, we see waterfalls, dolphins!"

On the special connection she has with her co-stars, she added: "We have a good time. It's not easy every day, because working with people every single day, from six in the morning to six in the evening, it can be quite long. So, we have ups and downs, it's normal we're human beings.

"But I've made very, very good friends, especially this year in series ten, I met amazing people. And we had so many great moments together."