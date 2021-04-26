Death in Paradise star Ralf Little shares 'horrifying' video of audition The actor stars in the hit show Death in Paradise

Ralf Little, who stars as DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise, shared a spoof video of an actor attending an audition, and it seems that the star can seriously relate!

Retweeting the original comedy video, he captioned: "This has been my life for 24 years and it’s brilliantly painful to watch!" When the original poster, Jonny Weldon, replied saying: "Thanks Ralf!", the actor replied: "Amazing. (And horrifying)."

WATCH: The Death in Paradise cast reveal two endings were shot for season ten

Ralf starred in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and The Royle Family before landing his role in Death in Paradise back in 2020. Chatting about the hit BBC show, he told HELLO! that he has no plans to be leaving it any time soon!

"I don’t have an end date in mind," he said. "I’ll definitely be coming back for this one [season 11] without question and look, I just love it. I love the show; I love being in the show. I love working on the show. I'm a fan of it.

This has been my life for 24 years and it’s brilliantly painful to watch! https://t.co/wv9zacYdUD — Ralf Little 💙 (@RalfLittle) April 22, 2021

Ralf retweeted the funny video

"I just absolutely love it so I'm not in any hurry to finish. So who knows, I've got no plans either way. I'm certainly possibly the most well suited to it of all the detectives so far because I don't have the same family commitments."

Ralf stars on the show as DI Neville Parker

He also revealed that he would love his Two Pints of Lager co-star Will Mellor to join him for filming, saying: "People keep on asking me if I can get Will Mellor on the show, because we do a podcast together, but it’s a little tricky because Will’s already been in it.

"Death in Paradise prides itself on not getting the same actors and giving different parts away. They’ve never ever repeated the same cast until one day they made an exception for me! So I'd love to try and get Will out because we’d have such a laugh but it may be a difficult sell to the producers - we'll see."

