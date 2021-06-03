Death in Paradise star finally reveals when filming is set to start for season 11 We can't wait for the next series of the BBC show!

Death in Paradise's very own Josephine Jobert has revealed that the cast are currently quarantining before beginning filming! Sharing snaps from her villa in Guadeloupe, where the hugely popular series is filmed, she captioned the post: "I can’t complain (absolutely not!) but quarantine is starting to become just a bit too long."

When asked if they had started filming, she replied: "Not yet. On Monday." Ralf Little, who plays Neville Parker on the show, also shared a video of how he has been keeping himself occupied in the villa - by blowing up a giant lilo for the pool!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Death in Paradise cast reveal two endings were shot for season ten

Posting the video on Instagram, he captioned the clip: "Introducing you all to Floaty McFloatface," and can be heard saying: "Well it's taken me all morning but we're finally ready. You join me for the launching ceremony of Floaty McFloatface... There we go. May all who sail in her be happy and well."

Josephine shared snaps in quarantine

Ralf has previously opened up about what he'd like to see in season 11, telling HELLO!: "It would be quite good fun to have all four detectives [appear together] - especially since Ben Miller can show up in someone's imagination! It would be quite fun to have all four detectives on at the same time in a weird mash-up like, we're all sharing the same hallucination of Ben Miller. Me, Ardal, Kris and Ben, and we solve the case!"

Speaking about welcoming Ben back to the series for season ten, he added: "I was just gutted that I didn't have any scenes with him, that would have been great fun... It was a joy having him, and just felt really special."

