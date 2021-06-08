Death in Paradise introduces new cast member and juicy plot details for season 11 Get the low down on St. Marie's newest officer

Death in Paradise is currently filming season 11, and has announced the very exciting news that rising star Shanton Jackson will be joining the show as a new sergeant.

According to the BBC, the Sprinter actress will play Naomi Thomas, a gifted officer who has arrived from a neighbouring island to join the Saint Marie Police. The synopsis continues: "But having come from a smaller police force, will her lack of experience get the better of her?"

Speaking about the incredible role, Shanton said: "I'm so grateful for this amazing opportunity to join the cast of this fun-filled, entertaining series. I used to watch Death in Paradise with my dad in Jamaica years ago when it just started and to now be in the show, knowing that he'll be watching me, it's truly a surreal moment. Looking forward to adding to the magic!"

The BBC has also given a hint of what to expect in season 11 in a new synopsis which reads: "Series eleven will see even more mysterious murders, guest stars galore, huge surprises and plenty of twists. How will Marlon cope without JP? Will Neville disclose how he really feels about Florence and how will she respond to this bombshell? If that’s not enough, could the return of familiar faces to the island cause trouble in paradise?"

Shanton Jackson has joined the show as Naomi Thomas

Speaking about the show, executive producer Tim Key said: "We’re so excited to be back in Guadeloupe and calling action on our eleventh series - and also to welcome Shantol to the cast. She’s an amazing addition to the team and we can’t wait for the audience to meet Naomi. We also can’t wait to share some huge surprises we’ve got in store."

