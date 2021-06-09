Holly Willoughby apologises as she spoils surprise live on This Morning The This Morning presenter was shocked when she realised what she had done

Anything can happen on live television! Holly Willoughby was left feeling mortified after giving away major details about guest chef Clodagh's McKenna's wedding cake on This Morning.

As Clodagh chatted about how to bake an elderflower and lemon drizzle cake, Holly said: "This [cake] is so good and you love it so much that you had it as your wedding cake." Looking slightly put out, Clodagh replied: "It’s going to be in my wedding cake in August but I wasn’t going to tell anybody."

Holly put her hand over her mouth after realising her faux pas, saying: "You said it to me earlier … oh my god I’m so sorry." However, the chef was in good spirits, joking: "Don’t be silly, it’s not that big a deal, I want to give you a hug but I can’t... Don’t be so silly, Oh my God, don’t be so silly."

Of course, Phillip Schofield was on hand to diffuse the awkward moment, joking: "Is that a break? I can feel a break in the distance!" Whoops!

Anything can happen on live TV!

Phillip and Holly are close pals, and the former recently opened up about how supportive the mother-of-three had been in the months after he came out as gay. He told The Times: "To think how lucky I am to have been able to have worked through all of this [and] to have had the therapy that Holly's given me all the way through."

The pair also addressed the reports of their feud. Phillip insisted that the two are very much "best mates," saying: "It's just nonsense." To which, Holly remarked: "Doesn't make sense."

