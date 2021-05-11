This Morning's Holly Willoughby gives sweet shout-out to son Harry for special reason The ITV presenter is a devoted mum-of-three

Holly Willoughby made a very sweet gesture to her son, Harry, on Tuesday's edition of This Morning. The presenter, who is a mum-of-three, gave a shout out to her eldest right at the end of the ITV programme in honour of his 12th birthday.

MORE: Holly Willoughby cuddles up to husband Dan Baldwin on lunch date in rare photo

After she and Phillip Schofield closed the programme by listing what viewers can expect from Wednesday's show, Holly said: "And happy birthday, Harry, it's your birthday today. Happy birthday I love you!", before waving to the camera – how sweet!

Holly shares three children with her husband of 14 years Dan Baldwin, Harry, 12, Belle, aged ten, and Chester, aged six.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby gives sweet shout-out to son Harry on This Morning

The ITV star's cute mention of her son comes soon after co-host and close friend Phillip shared a snap of Holly and her husband cuddling up during a recent lunch date with friends.

Phillip posted the image on his Instagram Stories on Monday showing himself with Holly and Dan huddled together, along with fellow This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes, and new parents Frank and Christine Lampard as the group enjoyed their lunch outing with food and drinks.

MORE: Holly Willoughby removes intimate bathroom photo after fans spot cheeky detail

MORE: Christine Lampard is super chic in skinny jeans for romantic outing

Holly has three children with her husband, Dan Baldwin

Phillip later shared a second photo showing that he had two alcoholic drinks on the go. "When you know THIS was the moment you should have stopped! #lunch #friends," he wrote.

Holly and Dan are usually private when it comes to their children, but the presenter does often share insights into her family life, particularly on special occasions. At the beginning of the month, Holly posted an adorable snap of herself holding hands with her children ahead of her return to This Morning after the long weekend.

The 40-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside the photo: "End of a beautiful bank holiday... school bags ready by the front door... bath, book and bed for this lot... and mummy too... see you in the morning."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.