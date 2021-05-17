Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield explain why they can't hug despite restrictions lifting Lockdown rules were eased in the UK on Monday

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appeared slightly downbeat as they explained why they can't hug each other just yet despite the easing of coronavirus rules in England.

From Monday, people are permitted to hug their friends and close relatives if they apply a "heavy dose of caution".

During the latest edition of This Morning, Holly and Phillip revealed that ITV has made the decision to temporarily ban hugs at their workplace.

"Good morning and happy Monday, today marks the third step in the government's roadmap out of lockdown, including cautious hugging," said Holly, to which Phillip remarked: "Holly and I will have to wait a little bit longer for our first hug, because hugging isn't permitted in the workplace... Damn it."

Although the hosts were presenting from outside, Holly asked: "This is so rubbish, geographically we can't hug here?" Phillip then explained: "Well, we are outside but this is still in the workplace."

Holly and Phillip are still not allowed to hug when filming This Morning

He added: "You know? So, what do you do? It won't be long. There is still lots that we can do, though."

Moments later, the pair spoke about the restrictions lifting – and admitted they cannot wait for the moment they will be able to embrace.

"Do we save our hug and do it publicly, on here, on June 21st or when we leave the work place am I all over you?" Phil asked Holly, who said: "Oh gosh. Well, what a quandary."

Phillip then said: "Just you remember what you said you're going to do," with Holly quipping: "I'm so going to lick your face… This isn't the cautious hug Boris meant."

