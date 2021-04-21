Holly Willoughby's fans convinced they've worked out real reason behind This Morning absence The TV presenter has been absent for a number of weeks now

Fans are convinced they've worked out why Holly Willoughby has been missing from This Morning this week.

The TV star, who usually presents the show alongside Phillip Schofield, announced that she was taking an extended break from the show after the Easter holidays to work on "something exciting" – and many think it could be a new TV show.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares very rare photo of son as she teases big news

Taking to the comments section underneath the mum-of-three's post on Instagram, a number of Holly's followers guessed she has been working on a new role in classic show, Midsomer Murders.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby goes rogue on This Morning

Last month, the 40-year-old – who is a big fan of the series – was asked on live TV by stars of the show, Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix, to appear in an upcoming episode of the detective drama.

Neil, who plays DCI John Barnaby, then revealed: "We have all had a big talk about who we want to appear on Midsomer and we have decided that we want Holly Willoughby to appear in an episode of Midsomer Murders very soon."

This prompted fans to put the two ideas together. One person said: "I think holly is working on her Midsomer Murders scripts!", while a second asked: "Checking your script out for Midsummer murders maybe? [sic]"

MORE: Holly Willoughby's favourite polka dot homeware pattern is in the Amazon sale

MORE: Holly Willoughby's advice to Piers Morgan after GMB exit revealed

Holly usually presents the show alongside Phillip Schofield

A third commented: "Thinking could it be midsummers TV drama [sic]? I remember them asking you to join them on the drama and they would see what they could arrange. This was a few weeks ago when you and Phil were chatting to a couple cast members one morning on your show. Good luck whatever it is."

MORE: 13 shows to watch if you love Midsomer Murders

In the interview with the TV actors, Holly later admitted that she probably wouldn't be on screen very long because she's a "terrible" actress. She added: "I mean you are going to have to kill me off really quickly because I am terrible at acting. I don't know what I am going to do."

Holly, who is being temporarily replaced by Rochelle Humes, is due to return to This Morning next week.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.