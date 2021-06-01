Holly Willoughby admits she was terrified on This Morning for surprising reason We couldn't imagine the ITV show without her now!

Holly Willoughby has revealed that she was "terrified" when she started working on This Morning back in 2009, admitting that she was always worried about the show's more serious segments.

MORE: Holly Willoughby in tears over her mum's heartwarming birthday revelation

Chatting to Radio Times alongside her co-star, Phillip Schofield, she explained: "When I started, I was terrified. I only ever felt comfortable in cookery and fashion – I was so scared of asking important questions for fear of looking stupid. I was quite young and I think some people were questioning whether I was the right person for the job. Luckily, Phil believed in me from the get-go."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals huge error at home

Speaking about how they adapted the show following the COVID-19 pandemic, she continued: "When this started, we had as much fear and anxiety as everybody else. At one point we had cameras put into our homes so we could broadcast from there if we couldn’t get into the studio."

We couldn't imagine This Morning without her now!

Phillip added: "We watched the team drift away and suddenly it was just Holly and I getting ready in make-up – and that was like a therapy session. But right from the start, we said we didn’t want to do hysteria broadcasting. Not doom and gloom, but honest and challenging."

MORE: Holly Willoughby sparks major fan reaction with new family video

MORE: 13 shows to watch if you love Midsomer Murders

The pair have been broadcasting throughout the pandemic, and have since began other projects since restrictions have been lifted - including Holly starring in an episode of Midsomer Murders!

Holly is set to join the cast of Midsomer Murders

The presenter recently posted a boomerang on her Instagram with a filming clapperboard along with the caption: "Today is the day... @officialmidsomer excitement levels off the chart!" Holly's followers were delighted to see the presenter on set for filming. One person wrote: "That's brilliant. Congrats!" Another commented: "Omgggg how exciting," as another said: "Was wondering when you'd be doing this! Know you've been looking forward to this for ages... have the best time xx."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.