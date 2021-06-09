Who is Springwatch's Megan McCubbin? Meet the presenter here

Megan McCubbin has become a popular presenter on BBC's Springwatch since joining the programme in 2020. The zoologist and conservationist provides her expert knowledge alongside stepfather Chris Packham, but what else is there to know about Megan? Keep reading to find out more...

Megan McCubbin: Career

Megan began her career as a conservationist after studying Zoology at university. She made her TV debut in 2017 on the programme Undercover Tourists – detailing the bear bile industry. Megan's clearly multi-talented; she's also skilled in nature photography and has co-authored a book with her stepdad, titled Back to Nature: How to Love Life and Save It.

Megan McCubbin: Family

Megan's stepdad is fellow presenter Chris Packham, who was in a relationship with her mum, Jo. It's clear the two have a close bond and Chris has even opened up about his relationship with her.

He previously told Radio Times: "I consider it one of the great privileges of my life to play a part in her upbringing, and would happily throw myself in front of a train to protect her. It doesn't bother me one bit that she doesn't share my genes. In fact, I do not now – and never have had – any desire whatsoever to reproduce myself."

Megan McCubbin first appeared on the BBC show last year

Megan McCubbin: Winterwatch

Megan first appeared on BBC's Springwatch alongside Chris in 2020 and impressed both viewers and producers – securing her place on Autumnwatch and the latest series of Winterwatch. The two spoke to HELLO! about their bond and working together, with Chris saying: "She did really well. I said to her: 'You figure out what you want to say and I'll fill in around you.' I don't need to own anything, I've got nothing to prove."

Megan revealed what it was like working with Chris for the first time: "I was slightly nervous, but I met Chris when I was two years old so have always grown up around film crews. I was with my stepdad, and who better to learn from than him? He's a role model of mine professionally and it's great that he happens to be my stepdad as well."

