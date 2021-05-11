Escape to the Country star Jonnie Irwin shares adorable snap of young son Rex The television presenter is a doting dad of three

Escape to the Country presenter Jonnie Irwin has melted hearts after sharing an adorable Instagram picture of his eldest son Rex.

In the caption, the 46-year-old TV star joked that his little boy, who turned two in December, appeared to look like former US President Donald Trump with his blonde quiff.

"Fear not people of America. We've found you a presidential replacement complete with turbo quiff," he teased. "Although less than two years old I'm confident his policies and demeanour will be a vast improvement - as long as there’s plenty of snacks! #pointymanforpresident #uspresident."

Fans of the presenter rushed to post comments, with many noticing how much Rex has grown! "Your son has gotten bigger since the last post," remarked one follower, while another said: "Jonnie, your son is so darn cute. Now who doesn't like a good snack, eh?"

Jonnie and his wife Jessica are doting parents to three young sons. They welcomed Rex on Christmas Day in 2018 before Jessica gave birth to "identical" twins Rafa and Cormac on 24 June 2020.

Jonnie Irwin shared this cute snap of his son Rex

In August, the dad-of-three revealed he recently spent 25 hours travelling back home from filming in order to spend two days with his family.

Opening up about the guilt he feels when leaving his wife at home with their children, he told fans: "25 hours of travelling to get back to the family for a couple of days.

"Workdays are full-on but if I'm honest it relieves the guilt I feel from leaving their mum on her own to hold the fort…. Plus times with this fella are rarely anything but good ones."

