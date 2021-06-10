Before We Die viewers shocked after 'tense' end to episode three Warning! Spoilers for episode three ahead...

Viewers have been loving Before We Die on Channel 4. The Scandi-style crime drama, which stars Lesley Sharp and Patrick Gibson, aired its third instalment on Wednesday evening – and viewers all agreed it was a seriously "tense" episode.

MORE: Viewers divided over second episode of Scandi-style drama Before We Die

Fans were gripped by the plot between Christian, the son of lead character, Hannah, and Stefan Vargic – who was about to out Christian as an informant.

Suddenly, Christian pulled out a gun and *spoiler alert!* - shot Stefan for his silence so his cover is not blown, meaning he can continue to gather information for his mother on the infamous crime family, the Mimicas.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Before We Die on Channel 4 - are you watching?

Many reacted to the episode on social media. One person said: "Beautifully shocking end of episode!! #BeforeWeDie." A second said: "Oh no.... The dread I feel #beforewedie", as a third tweeted: "How am I supposed to sleep now! Nerve-shreddingly brilliant #BeforeWeDie."

Meanwhile, others were in agreement that the final scenes were incredibly intense. "Well that was a really tense episode!!!!!! #BeforeWeDie," said a third, as a fourth commented: "So intense... It's not just the heat making me sweat #BeforeWeDie."

For those unaware, the six-part crime thriller focuses on Hannah Laing, a detective who is determined to find the culprit behind her lover Sean's shocking murder.

MORE: Meet Before We Die star Lesley Sharp's husband Nicholas Gleaves

MORE: Meet the cast of new Channel 4 crime drama Before We Die

Are you watching Before We Die?

"When Detective Inspector Hannah Laing kisses her married lover Sean Hardacre goodbye one morning, she never imagines it will be the last time she will see her fellow detective alive. But Sean goes missing and his brutalised corpse is recovered the following day," the synopsis explains.

MORE: Who is Lesley Sharp? Meet the Before We Die actress here

After discovering links to a powerful family of drug-mules, Hannah, along with her new partner, soon discover there's "far more at stake" than bringing Sean's murderer to justice.

Lesley Sharp leads the cast as Hannah Laing, while Patrick Gibson plays Christian Radic, and Petar Cvirn takes on the role of Stefan.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.