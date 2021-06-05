Viewers are all saying the same thing about Tom Jones' surprise Celebrity Gogglebox appearance The singer and The Voice judge was a last minute announcement!

Celebrity Gogglebox viewers can't stop talking about Sir Tom Jones following his surprise appearance on Friday night's show.

The Welsh crooner appeared on the Channel 4 show alongside his The Voice co-star Anne-Marie, although some viewers had no idea the duo had been announced as part of the line-up and took to Twitter to share their shock and delight after tuning in.

WATCH: Martin Kemp and his son Roman were among those who returned to Celebrity Gogglebox

"Wait Anne Marie and Sir Tom Jones?! I did not know this was happening on Gogglebox! What a line up!" one thrilled fan wrote.

A second joked: "It's not unusual for #Gogglebox to book good celebs... but SIR TOM JONES?!"

Unsurprisingly, the 80-year-old singer went down a treat with viewers, leading some to call on him to appear on the show more regularly.

"What a brilliant addition Tom Jones is to #CelebrityGogglebox - a natural," one viewer tweeted, while another said: "Tom Jones is the best thing about #Gogglebox."

Tom appeared alongside his The Voice co-star Anne-Marie

Someone else said: "Tom Jones on #CelebrityGogglebox is my new favourite thing on TV. Can we just have a channel dedicated to Tom watching TV please?"

Tom wasn't the only new face on the series. TV favourite Lorraine Kelly made her debut with daughter Rosie, Spice Girls star Melanie C, appeared alongside her brother, Paul, and broadcaster Clare Balding was joined by her wife, Alice.

Strictly Come Dancing star and BBC Radio One DJ Clara Amfo also made an appearance, accompanied by her brother, Andy and former premiership footballers Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher joined in on the fun too.

The likes of Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, Martin Kemp alongside his son Roman, and Denise Van Outen, with her partner, Eddie Boxshall, also returned for the second time running.

