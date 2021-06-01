A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton opens up about major change following exit rumours The presenter is set to sell her family-run business

Laura Hamilton has revealed a major change in her life. The 38-year old- TV presenter, who has been fronting Channel 4's A Place in the Sun since 2012, has decided to call it a day on her Purley-based restaurant, Lord Roberts on The Green.

MORE: Viewers full of praise for A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton after challenging episode

Laura and her husband Alex Goward started the business, which doubles as a cafe and a village shop, in 2017. However, after four years, they have now decided to put the property on the market.

Speaking to HELLO! Laura explained why now is the time to move on and also hinted at some exciting new TV projects she has in the pipeline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Laura Hamilton unveils stunning home

"I've taken the decision that the time has come," she said. "A lot of people might say, 'Well, that's mad. Why are you selling it now when you've made it through the pandemic and the business is more successful than ever?'

"But if I look back at everything I've done over the last 20 years since I was 19, it's been all about buying, doing up and selling. And in many respects, this is no different."

MORE: A Place in the Sun presenters' children: Laura Hamilton, Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin and more

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton's gorgeous family – see the sweet pictures

She added that while the business is in a "really good place" both financially and physically, being located on the exclusive residential Webb Estate in Croydon, she feels the business "has the potential to be taken even further" - but not by her.

Laura and her husband opened the business in 2017

"I want to focus on my family and my TV stuff now," she explained. "I always knew that I didnt want to run a coffee shop for the rest of my life."

As for what the future might hold, the mum-of-two teased: "I started behind the scenes in TV so there's a side to me that loves creating and producing as well as presenting so I've been working on some other TV ideas I've been pitching out and I'd love to see some of them come off the ground. For me that would be amazing."

MORE: A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton opens up about 'rivalry' between presenters on show

However, A Place in the Sun fans need not fear as Laura has said that she has no plans to leave the much-loved travel show anytime soon, following rumours of her possible exit.

But she added that her motto is "never say never", and if there was an offer too good to resist that would take her away from her work on the series, she would "have to look at the offer on the table and think about it".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.