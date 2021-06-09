Meet Before We Die star Lesley Sharp's husband Nicholas Gleaves The pair have been married a number of years

TV and film fans are no doubt familiar with Lesley Sharp's work from her BAFTA-nominated role in The Full Monty to her long-running stint as DC Janet Scott in ITV's Scott & Bailey – and now the actress is impressing viewers in Channel 4 drama Before We Die.

The gritty crime drama is based on the Swedish series of the same name and Lesley plays the role of Hannah Laing, a detective on the verge of retirement who is determined to find out what's happened when her colleague - and lover - is found brutally murdered.

WATCH: Channel 4's new drama Before We Die

The synopsis reads: "When Detective Inspector Hannah Laing kisses her married lover Sean Hardacre goodbye one morning, she never imagines it will be the last time she will see her fellow detective alive. But Sean goes missing and his brutalised corpse is recovered the following day."

After discovering links to a powerful family of drug-mules, Hannah, along with her new partner, soon discover there's "far more at stake" than bringing Sean's murderer to justice.

But aside from Hannah's impressive credentials as a film and television career, what about her home life? Meet her actor husband, Nicholas Gleaves here...

Lesley's husband is actor Nicholas Gleaves

Who is Lesley Sharp's husband?

Lesley's husband is Nicholas Gleaves. Nicholas is also an actor and many might recognise him from his many roles in television, film and theatre. He's appeared in shows such as, Survivors, Playing the Field and Cold Feet. He's even starred alongide Lesley in Scott & Bailey as Andy Roper.

His film credits include, Captain America: The First Avenger, Nightstand and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Nicholas is also a playwright and has recently written shows for radio.

The pair married in 1994 and have two sons together

Where did Lesley Sharp and her husband meet?

The pair met as actors in the early nineties before their careers both reached the heights of success. They married in 1994 and have been the picture of romance ever since.

Do Lesley Sharp and her husband have children?

Yes! Lesley Nicholas are a happy family of four. Together they share two grown-up sons, Zachary, who was born in 1994, and Gabriel, who was born in 1998.

