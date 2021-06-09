The Real Rebel: Everything you need to know about Erin Brockovich From her life after the events dramatised in the noughties movie to her three marriages

Everyone knows the Julia Roberts-starring movie based on the life of beauty pageant winner turned environmental activist Erin Brockovich, but did you know ABC's Rebel is also loosely based on her life too?

Ahead of the new documentary The Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich Story, find out everything you need to know about the real-life activist here...

What did Erin Brockovich do?

Erin became a worldwide celebrity after the 2000 film, directed by Steven Soderbergh, about her remarkable life. In 1993, after suffering a minor injury in a car accident, Erin hired California-based law firm Masry and Vititoe to represent her. After winning the case, she sought out a job at the firm to support her family - and pay her legal fees.

Julia Roberts won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Erin in Erin Brockovich

Despite having no experience in the field, she was hired as a file clerk by the firm and, while organising case files, uncovered medical records that would lead to the largest settlement ever paid out in a direct-action lawsuit in US history.

Erin's persistent investigation found that the Pacific Gas and Electric company had been poisoning the residents of Hinkley, California, for more than 30 years. Out of the $333million settlement the company paid out, Erin herself received $2million.

What is Erin Brockovich doing now?

After the case, Erin remained with the firm and went on to participate in a number of other anti-pollution lawsuits.

Erin is a prominent public speaker

She is a prominent public speaker and has become a familiar face on American television, having hosted the series Challenge America with Erin Brockovich and Final Justice. She also serves as an executive producer on Rebel, which was sadly cancelled by ABC last month after just one season. She has also written several books, including a memoir and a series of thriller fiction novels.

Is Erin Brockovich married?

Away from her career, Erin has been married - and divorced - three times. She also has three children. She shares son Matt, 38, and daughter Katie, 36, with her first husband Shawn Brown, and daughter Elizabeth, 30, with her second ex Steven Brockovich.

In 1999, the year before the dramatisation of her life was released, she tied the knot with actor and country music DJ Eric L. Ellis. The two were together for 13 years but sadly went their separate ways in 2012.

Erin is also a doting grandmother to four young grandchildren. She currently lives in Agoura Hills, California, in the same house she purchased in 1996 with her money from her settlement.

