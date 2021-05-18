Rebel star Katey Sagal calls for ABC series to be saved: 'Fight for what you want' The series was among those cancelled this week

Actress Katey Sagal has spoken out against the cancellation of her ABC legal drama, Rebel, after it was axed by the network just five episodes into its first season.

The series, which is inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich and also stars Sex and the City's John Corbett. will not return for a second run, despite only having aired half of its first season, according to Deadline.

Katey who leads the cast as Annie "Rebel" Bello, was left devastated by the news and has now called on fans to help save the show.

Shortly after the news about the show's future broke on Monday, the Golden Globe-winning actress took to Instagram to protest the decision, revealing that "if our show can find another, more suitable place to land", she would be on board with continuing the story with another network.

In her lengthy statement, she revealed the abrupt decision came as "a shock and a heartbreak" and thanked fans for their support. "To all the dear rebellious @RebelABC followers. I am so touched by your support for our show," she wrote.

"The abrupt announcement that there would be no season 2 based on the response from four airings came as a shock and a heartbreak."

She continued: "Things take time to catch on. Rebel tells the story of a woman who speaks up for what is right, the show has heart and purpose, funny and tears, and we, the cast, are all scratching our heads at the reversal of support from ABC. As Rebel would say, fight for what you want, make people listen, and in this case, if our show can find another, more suitable place to land, we will do the happy dance."

She concluded the post by sharing details of a petition calling for the show to be saved. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had reached its goal of 15,000 signatures.

Rebel is not the only show to have been axed by the network this week; other cancellations include Black-ish spinoff Mixed-ish, legal drama For Life, long-running family sitcom American Housewife and the Kyra Sedgwick-led sitcom Call Your Mother, which also ran for just one season.

