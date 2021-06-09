The Repair Shop leaves fans sobbing after 'one of the best' restorations on latest episode Tuesday's edition of the BBC programme was an emotional one

The Repair Shop often brings viewers and the participants to tears and Tuesday's episode of the BBC programme proved to be one of the most emotional yet.

One of the guests brought an old ship's wheel to woodwork expert Will Kirk for repair, and fans watching at home were left "sobbing" after seeing the end result.

Will was tasked with piecing the old wheel together and restoring it into its former glory despite pieces being missing. The wheel belonged to Tony, who inherited the wheel from his mother, and he explained to the expert: "It's a ship's wheel from an old Scottish fishing boat that belonged to our family."

Tony added: "It's in bits, I'm afraid. It's a job for you." After becoming emotional, he shared: "It doesn't look like a lot, but it means so much to me, it really does."

Later on in the show, once Will had worked his magic, it was time to reveal the item – which was an emotional moment for Tony. "It's unbelievable", he told Will after bursting into tears. "Thank you. I'm overcome, to be honest. I don't know what to say... It's magical. It really is".

Tony on The Repair Shop was overcome with his new wheel

Fans of The Repair Shop were moved to tears watching the moving part of the episode, and others even branded it one of the best restorations to come from the show.

One person tweeted: "Watching The Repair Shop, sobbing. You are all such marvellous, marvellous people. Sheer joy! #therepairshop." Another echoed this, writing: "#TheRepairShop rarely have I seen a finer piece of restoration on this wonderful show as tonight's rejuvenated ships wheel-what a talented and skilled team."

A third was equally impressed and moved, stating: "That ships wheel is up there with one of the best restorations I've ever seen on #TheRepairShop." Meanwhile, a fourth said: "Saving the best till last, you got me again this week with the shipping boat wheel. Fantastic TV."

