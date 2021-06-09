Netflix gives major update on The Umbrella Academy season three Fans are eagerly awaiting the show's return

Fans of The Umbrella Academy are eagerly awaiting the arrival of season three on Netflix and it seems excitement is growing thanks to a major reveal from the streaming giant.

Posting on the Netflix Geeked Twitter account, the titles of all ten upcoming episodes were shared with followers. In order, the titles are as follows: Meet the Family, World's Biggest Ball of Twine, Pocket Full of Lightning, Kugelblitz, Kindest Cut, Marigold, Auf Wiedersehen, Wedding at the End of the World, Six Bells, and Oblivion.

Fans were overjoyed to see the reveal. One person tweeted underneath in response: "So hyped for Season three!", as another said: "I'm excited for the season 3!" A third fan quipped: "My emotion is at its maximum."

The third instalment in the franchise will see the return of familiar faces reprising their roles, including Tom Hopper, who plays Luther Hargreaves, Robert Sheehan who plays Klaus, and Elliot Page who plays Vanya. In addition, Emmy Raver-Lampman will reprise her role as Allison and Aiden Gallagher will return as Five.

The third series will once again see the crew back together as they try to save the world. But it seems there's another crew in town. Series three will also see the arrival of the Sparrow Academy, who were first introduced in a shock twist at the end of the previous series.

In series two, an alternative 2019 universe was discovered by the Umbrella Academy, in which they did not exist. Instead, the Sparrow Academy were introduced consisting of five members, plus still-alive Ben and the cube.

Some new faces are joining the show making up most of the new Sparrow Academy. The new names consist of: Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Geneis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David.

There is no set date for its arrival (we'll keep you posted) but given production is underway, many are hoping for the new season in late 2021.

