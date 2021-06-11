Gardeners' World has always had a loyal following and it seems Monty Don is just as proud of the show as lead presenter. The horticulturist found himself responding to recent criticism of the BBC programme's format.

After a fan on social media tweeted Monty they were unhappy with the "magazine format" of the show and that Monty was absent from the show, making way for other presenters to join including Arit Anderson and Frances Tophill, the presenter wrote back: "GW has always been a magazine programme since its inception."

He added: "You will never please everyone but it seems the vast majority like the way we have responded to the very real challenge of doubling our output."

Meanwhile, other viewers were keen to express their delight at the latest episode. One Twitter user wrote: "Well, missed you Monty, but was delighted to learn how to take cuttings from lavender!!! I find lavender to be a little bit of a tricky plant. Fingers crossed I will be successful!"

Another added: "I thought the presenters were really good and informative. Wakehurst Gardens is an amazing place and I loved seeing Frances finding out about the awesome seed bank. A thoroughly good Gardeners' World in my opinion. All the presenters are superb and bring their own individuality."

Monty Don is beloved by Gardeners' World fans

Monty is often vocal on social media about the episode to his fans. The 65-year-old explained earlier this year that the production team on the BBC show were forced to use some previous material due to filming being halted by the pandemic.

"There has been a global pandemic for the past year," he explained at the time, "It is a miracle that there has been any new filming at all."

Away from the show, Monty and his wife of 37 years Sarah live in a beautiful home in Herefordshire, where Monty unsurprisingly keeps the outdoor space looking in tip top condition. Monty and Sarah have three grown up children, Tom, Adam and Freya. The parents are even proud grandparents and have one grandson named George.

