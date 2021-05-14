Monty Don delights fans with adorable photo of family member

Gardener's World presenter Monty Don warmed his fans hearts when he posted an adorable photo of a very special family member: his beloved dog Patti! Sharing the snap, which saw the cute Yorkshire terrier in Monty's garden, on his Instagram, the horticulturist wrote in the caption: "Whenever I am in the garden, Patti is close by."

Fans were loving the cute picture. One person wrote in the comments: "She is the cutest! I saw her giving Nellie some love on Friday's show. They are the best!"

Monty Don posted this adorable snap of his dog Patti on his Instagram

A second person added: "Having company while gardening is a delight. My little cat sometimes stays with me to. I love it & you obviously do to." While a third fan gushed: "Hope you're not playing favourites or there will be one very jealous [retriever]!" As well as little Patti, Monty has a retriever Nellie.

The presenter, who considers his dogs a huge part of his family, no doubt treasures his two dogs even more after the sad loss of his other retriever, Nigel, in May 2020. The TV star recently posted a picture of his late dog along with Nellie, with Monty writing in the caption: "Found this from last year. They made a good pair. Miss the old chap."

Monty has presented Gardener's World since 2003

Monty and his wife of 37 years Sarah live in a beautiful home in Herefordshire, where Monty unsurprisingly keeps the outdoor space looking in tip top condition. Monty and Sarah have three grown up children, Tom, Adam and Freya. The parents are even proud grandparents and have one grandson named George.

The presenter and gardener has been hosting Gardeners' World since 2003 and his stint on the show has made him a national TV treasure. He's also known for his writing work having published over 25 books and having a regular gardening column.

