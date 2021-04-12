Monty Don's garden is a winter wonderland – but fans are concerned The Gardeners' World star lives in Herefordshire

If there's anyone who knows how to keep their garden looking beautiful, it's Monty Don. The Gardeners' World star shared a breathtaking photo of Longmeadow garden on Instagram, which was covered in a light dusting of snow.

Perfectly manicured hedges surrounded the outside of the space, while rows of triangle-shaped trees stood on either side of a paved garden path.

Poking fun at the unpredictable weather, Monty joked in the caption: "Fine spring morning....". Many of his followers were quick to compare the trees to baked goods, with one fan commenting: "It looks like some sort of master chef dessert."

A second added: "Chocolate fudge cake cones with a sprinkling of icing sugar."

Monty also shared a video that showed every inch of his garden was covered with snow, causing many to share their concern that the sweet peas he recently planted (and his other vegetables) may not survive the cold weather.

"How are the sweet peas you planted holding out? Bit nervous planting mine out with the weather," remarked one. Another wrote: "Literally planted sweet peas out yesterday afternoon - luckily, I wrapped them but we’ll see," while a third remarked: "Hope your sweet peas are ok."

Monty and his wife Sarah bought their Herefordshire home in 1991, and have since renovated Longmeadow garden.

Monty with his wife Sarah in 2017

The TV presenter explained on his website: "When we bought this house in October 1991, the garden consisted of a 2 acre abandoned field out the back and a much smaller area in the front covered in builder’s rubble. That was it.

"There was one tree - the hazel in what is now the Spring Garden – and everything else was rough grass, nettles and brambles."

It is now split into four sections: The Cottage Garden, The Jewel Garden, The Paradise Garden and The Vegetable Garden. Hopefully, the latter has not suffered too much from the wintery snap.

