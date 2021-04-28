Monty Don to take a break from Gardeners' World – find out why The TV presenter likes to keep his fans informed

Monty Don explained to his fans that he would be missing from an upcoming episode of Gardeners' World, but for an exciting reason – he's working on the audiobook for his upcoming publication My Garden World.

Writing on Twitter this week, the horticulturist and national treasure informed his followers about the exciting new project, while also letting them know he would be absent from this week's BBC show.

"Having been delayed by a year due to Covid I am off today (and for the next four days) to a studio to read 'My Garden World' as an audio book," he tweeted. A fan then replied to his post: "Back in time for Gardeners' World I hope!", which prompted Monty to respond: "No – Adam will take the helm to cover."

Monty then gave another update on his new book, explaining the recording was almost finished. He wrote on Tuesday: "Finished day two of reading 'My Garden World' for audio book. It has gone well and after 14 hours solid reading are ahead of schedule with only another 100 pages to go. Will continue and finish on Thursday after a day attending to the rest of life tomorrow."

The beloved BBC presenter explained that Adam Frost will cover the show this week – but he's no stranger to Gardeners' World as he's made several appearances as co-host since 2016.

Adam will be filling in for Monty this week

Before joining Gardeners' World, Adam came to prominence thanks to his successes at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show. The horticulture pro has won an impressive seven gold medals at the competition – which led him to become a well-known expert in his field.

Alongside his presenting stint on the BBC programme, he runs his own garden design company, Adam Frost Design, based in Stamford. Through his design company, established in 1996, Adam also runs his own workshops for budding gardeners to pass on his green-fingered skills and knowledge.

