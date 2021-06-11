Never Have I Ever season two finally gets Netflix airdate – and it's sooner than you think Are you excited for the new episodes?

Fans of comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever have been awaiting new episodes ever since season two was announced. And now, the wait is finally over because the fresh batch of episodes are landing on the streaming giant very soon.

MORE: Tick, Tick… Boom!: everything we know about Netflix's new musical movie

The series, created by actor and writer Mindy Kaling, will return to Netflix on 15 July, so the countdown is officially on! Season one was one of the most popular shows of 2020 so fans will naturally have high hopes for the new chapter.

Never Have I Ever focuses on Devi, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, a first-generation Indian-American teenage girl who deals with the everyday pressures of high school from love to family and schoolwork.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Never Ever Have I Ever is coming back for season two

Although not much is known about what will happen to Devi in season two, the finale of season two teased a potential love triangle between her, Ben and Paxton.

Director Lena Khan gave a hint of what to expect, telling Radio Times: "There are ten episodes in the season so I'm doing about two and a half of them. Because of COVID, we're splitting one of them because of crazy scheduling madness.

MORE: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season four: everything you need to know

MORE: 75 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is reprising her role as Devi

"Devi kind of – I don't think I can say much but in the first season, she was trying to figure out how to deal with her situation with her father and now she's kind of calibrating a different level of cool in her school." We can't wait!

Many were thrilled to hear that the new season would be arriving next week. One person said on Twitter: "YAY FINALLY." Another wrote: "FINALLY SOME GOOD NEWS," while a third simply said: "Love this show!"

Fans can look forward to the familiar faces returning such as Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Lee Rodriguez and Romona Young. Poorna Jagannathan will be returning as Devi's iconic mother, Nalini, and Richa Moorjani will be reprising her role as Devi's gorgeous cousin, Kamala.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.