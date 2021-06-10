Will there be a season two of Netflix's Sweet Tooth? Have you watched the fantasy series?

Netflix's new Sweet Tooth has only been out a week, but eager fans have already binged all eight episodes and are desperate for more.

The fantasy series, produced by Robert Downey Jr and adapted from a comic book series of the same name, tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world where babies are born part human and part animal. At the centre of the story is Gus, half-deer-half-boy who grew up in the wilderness but in hiding. So will Gus return?

WATCH: Netflix's new fantasy series Sweet Tooth - official trailer

Will there be a Sweet Tooth series two?

Netflix is yet to confirm if series two of Sweet Tooth is happening, however, the series has proved to be hugely popular with critics and fans alike, so it's certainly a possibility. There's reportedly plenty of material left to use from the comic series too, so watch this space.

If it happens, viewers can expect the new episodes to pick up where the story left off, but given the first series only landed on Netflix last week – fans might have to wait a while before its return.

Netflix are yet to confirm series two is happening

Who will star in Sweet Tooth series two?

If season two of Sweet Tooth does happen, expect the familiar faces to return including, Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh and breakout star Christian Convery as Gus. Netflix quite often adds new stars to the cast line-up for new series, so there may even be some new characters to look forward to.

Did you enjoy series one?

What are the fans saying about Sweet Tooth?

Sweet Tooth has received high-praise from critics for its story as well as the performances from the cast. Plenty of social media users have been giving their verdict on the show, too.

One fan tweeted: "I'm loving Sweet Tooth. It's like Stranger Things, but not as dark." Another said: "Do yourselves a favour and check out Sweet Tooth on Netflix. I have binged it in one sitting."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Just finished watching @Netflix Sweet Tooth and it is beautiful and well written, well acted and I want season two now. Just really layered in complexity and compelling."

