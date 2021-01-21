Marvelous Mrs Maisel season four: everything you need to know Are you a fan of the show?

Are you a fan of Marvelous Mrs Maisel? Well, then you're in for a treat as it was recently announced that season four of the show has finally begun filming - and we couldn't be happier!

The Emmy award-winning programme became another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic during filming, and was initially scheduled for last summer but then postponed indefinitely. Luckily for us, the show is back on the road and will (hopefully) be back on screens soon.

While the cast and crew get on with filming, here's everything we know so far about season four of the hit Amazon Prime series…

WATCH: As we wait for Marvelous Mrs Maisel season four, why not check out hidden gem Ted Lasso?

Marvelous Mrs Maisel season four plot

Set in 1950s Manhattan, the series follows Miriam 'Midge' Maisel, a former housewife turned comedienne, and her sarcastic but well-meaning manager Susie as they take the New York stand-up scene by storm. However, fans of the show will remember that season three ended on a sad note as Miriam found herself kicked off of Shy Baldwin's tour after making several suggestive jokes about his sexuality during her stand-up routine.

Miriam is a housewife turned comedienne in 1950s New York

While the plot for season four remains firmly under wraps for now, it seems likely that the new series will pick up where season three left off and see Miriam build herself back up and do what she does best and turn the experience into a side-splitting comedy routine.

Marvelous Mrs Maisel season four release date

Amazon is yet to set a premiere date for season four of Marvelous Mrs Maisel given that filming has only just begun. If all goes smoothly, we could see the series land on Amazon later this year.

However, Executive Producer Daniel Palladino recently told TV Line that the show will be using more visual effects this season which means that post-production could take longer than usual. As he explained, "Last season, our premiere had 850 extras in an airplane hangar. We cannot do that."

While we'll have to wait and see what happens, it seems checking out lead actress Rachel Brosnahan's Instagram could be the best way to keep track of the latest news surrounding the show. The 30-year-old star treated fans to a behind-the-scenes snap as filming kicked off. Alongside a photo which showed her in costume as Miriam, she wrote: "It looks a little different this year...but we're back! Working away on @MaiselTV Season 4."

Rachel Brosnahan shared a snap from season four filming

Marvelous Mrs Maisel season four cast

As Deadline reports, "the show's entire series regular cast, led by Rachel Brosnahan, is coming back," meaning that as well as the lovable Midge, fans can expect to see manager Susie, played by Alex Borstein, ex-husband Joel played Michael Zegen and parents Rose and Abe, played by Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub respectively, return in season four.

Additionally, Luke Kirby is set to return in his recurring role of famed comedian Lenny Bruce, while Stephanie Hsu, whose character Mei Lin was introduced in season three as a possible love interest for Joel, will also be back.

