Tick, Tick… Boom!: everything we know about Netflix's new musical movie Andrew Garfield will star in the film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Love musicals? Then we think you're going to like the look of upcoming musical film Tick, Tick… Boom! coming to Netflix. Directed by musical heavyweight and creator of Hamilton and In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film will star Andrew Garfield and tells an intriguing story.

Tick, Tick… Boom!, based off the musical of the same name, is about writer and composer Jonathan Larson. The original Broadway show was an autobiographical retelling of Jonathan's life as an aspiring writer in New York in the early nineties. Want to know more? Here's everything we know so far...

WATCH: Netflix release trailer for Tick, Tick... BOOM!

What is Tick, Tick… Boom! about?

Tick, Tick… Boom! the film is based on the stage show and will follow the same autobiographical story of Jonathan Larson.

"Set in 1990, Tick, Tick…Boom! tells the story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia – which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break," the synopsis reads.

"Jon is also feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon’s career aspirations. Meanwhile, his best friend and roommate Michael, has given up on his creative aspirations for a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is about to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety – wondering if his dream is worth the cost."

Andrew Garfield will play Jon

Who stars in Tick, Tick… Boom! on Netflix?

Andrew Garfield will play the leading role as Jon while, as previously mentioned, Lin-Manuel Miranda will make his directorial debut. Elsewhere in the cast, there are some pretty impressive names including, Vanessa Hudgens, Bradley Whitford, Jordan Fisher and Judith Light.

When is Tick, Tick… Boom! out on Netflix?

There's no release date yet for Tick, Tick… Boom!, but we will keep you posted. According to reports, it's due for Netflix release later this year.

The film will mark Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut

Who was Jonathan Larson?

Jonathan Larson was a writer and composer who penned Rent and Tick, Tick... Boom!. Born in New York, he grew up surrounded by musical and theatre and went on to study acting and music. Upon graduating, Jonathan begin writing his own material while working part time in the famous Moondance Diner in Manhattan.

Jonathan is perhaps best-known for being the brains behind musical Rent. The show was a huge success in Broadway and went on to become a film featuring the original cast.

Tragically, Jonathan died on the morning that Rent was opening its first Off-Broadway preview performance in January 1996. After his sudden death, from aortic dissection, the composer received three posthumous Tony Awards and a posthumous Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Rent.

