Plenty of exciting titles are landing on Netflix this week, including a brand new thriller movie starring Gina Rodriguez. The Jane the Virgin actress plays Jill, a mother on a quest to protect her family after a global event causes disaster.

The synopsis reads: "After a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep, chaos quickly begins to consume the world.

"Only Jill, an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. The question is, can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind." Sounds intriguing, right?

Awake only landed on Netflix on Friday, but many eager movie fans have already watched it and given their verdict – however, it seems the film has sparked a mixed reaction.

Taking to social media, one fan said after watching: "Just watched #Awake on Netflix. Wow it's a must see. I really enjoyed watching it." Another agreed, tweeting: "Watching #Awake on Netflix and it was great. #GinaRodriguez always does a wonderful job!" A third also said: "@Netflix #Awake is intenseeeeeeee."

Gina Rodriguez as Jill in Awake on Netflix

However, others were left disappointed by the films plot, branding it unrealistic. "Tried to watch #Awake on Netflix and dozed off in minutes," said one viewer.

Another tweeted: "These people are stupid. Can't watch any more of this movie. So bad, so unreal. Leaving the car outside with the keys in the ignition was the final drop. #netflix."

A third was left unimpressed with the film's portrayal of an animal in pain: "Watching Netflix Awake and the movie had me till they showed a chimpanzee with half its brain exposed. I don't care when humans die but do not show me any animal in pain or dying #Netflix #Awake." A fourth added: "Y'all, don't watch #awake on Netflix unless you want to be mad the entire time."

