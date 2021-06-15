Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio responds to the Queen being 'fan' of BBC police drama The monarch has been following AC-12's investigations

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has responded to news that the Queen is a "fan" of the police corruption drama. The screenwriter took to social media on Monday to retweet The Times' report, writing: "We are honoured."

On Sunday, The Times reported that it's understood the monarch is a "devoted" watcher of the BBC drama, which aired its sixth season in March. The article also stated how the Queen would discuss the plot twists and turns with her closest aides.

Plenty of fans were quick to reply to Jed's tweet regarding the royal seal of approval. One fan account quipped: "The queen told me to tell you to write series seven." A second said: "I bet she didn't complain about the final episode. Appreciates the finer things in life," as a third wrote: "I'm honored that the Queen and I watch the same TV show!!"

WATCH: Is Line of Duty sereis seven happening? What we know so far...

Since the sixth series wrapped in early May, fans have been desperate to know if a seventh series is happening. Although Jed and the BBC are yet to confirm, the police drama's finale episode hit record-breaking viewership with 12.8 million watching overnight. It's safe to say the demand is there!

Meanwhile, TV fans have been enjoying watching other gritty drama, Time, on BBC, and even spotted a former Line of Duty star in the cast – sparking theories of a show crossover.

The Queen is reportedly a big fan of the BBC drama

After noticing actor Brian McCardie - who plays Jackson Jones in Time and Tommy Hunter in Line of Duty - in the cast, plenty took to social media, convinced that Tommy is not dead, as previously thought, but now doing time as a prisoner in the new show!

One person summed it up on Twitter: "The ghost of Tommy Hunter... they don't want to be messing with him #Time," as another joked: "John Corbett and Tommy Hunter are both in #time. Is this a #lineofduty origin story?"

