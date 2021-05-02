Line of Duty Insider: breaking down the season six finale Did you enjoy the episode?

What a finale! The seventh and final episode of Line of Duty season six revealed everything that we have been waiting for many years to find out - most notably by confirming the identity of the elusive H, or 'Fourth Man'.

HELLO!'s TV team has broken down the episode from whether we were shocked at the big reveal, what we think is set to happen next and just what went down with James Nesbitt's cameo appearance. Watch it here...

So what else happened in the episode? And warning, spoilers ahead! The seventh and final episode saw Jo Davidson reveal that she believed Fairbanks to be her father, and was under the impression that he was the one giving her instructions, even though Chloe Bishop investigated and eventually deduced that it had actually been Buckells all along as the fourth and final 'H'. Give that woman a promotion!

The Fourth Man has finally been found

Buckells drops his bumbling act and reveals himself to be every inch the corrupt copper who has been pulling strings for years. However, AC-12 eventually get the better of him as he realises that he won't be able to give evidence without implicating himself in conspiracy to murder, which would make him ineligible for Witness Protection. As such, it is strongly suggested that Chief Constable Osbourne was very much involved, but still managed to get away with corruption.

Ted came clean about his wrongdoing

The episode also wrapped up personal storylines, particularly for Ted Hastings and Steve Arnott. After a season of being unsure whether or not to trust the gaffer, Ted finally revealed everything to Steve and Kate; he had told Lee Banks that there was an undercover officer in their OCG, hoping it would smoke John Corbett out - rather than lead to his death.

He also admitted that he gave Steph the money - which technically didn't exist - to help her. In the final moments of the episode, he admits his wrongdoing to Patricia Carmichael, who isn't particularly interested.

Steve got help for his addiction

Meanwhile, Steve finally goes to occupational health, and it is hinted that he will receive the help he needs from the force to kick his painkiller addiction, while being able to keep his job. Meanwhile, Jo Davidson enters Witness Protection, where she looks content with her new partner and pet dog. We can't wait to see what season seven will have in store for us!

