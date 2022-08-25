Ridley: Everything you need to know about Adrian Dunbar's new detective drama The Line of Duty actor is starring in a new ITV drama

Adrian Dunbar is best known to audiences for his role of Ted Hastings in the BBC's hugely popular Line of Duty but now the Irish actor is turning his hand to another detective role - this time for ITV.

In new drama Ridley, he will play a retired DI who finds himself lured back into service when his former assistant calls on him to help crack a complex murder case and fans will be delighted to hear they don't have long until the series lands on screens. The two hour premiere of the series is airing on ITV1 on Sunday 28 August at 8pm. Want to know more? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the detective drama...

The series is written and created by Paul Matthew Thompson, one of the lead writers of Vera, and co-created by Jonathan Fisher, whose other TV credits include Blood, Penance and Hollington Drive. It will consist of four feature-length episodes and also stars The Fall's Bronagh Waugh and Sherwood actor Terence Maynard.

In a statement, Adrian said of the exciting new drama: "I don't think I've ever headed into a production with more excitement and enthusiasm. As an actor I know how rare it is to be given such a wonderful opportunity," adding: "Here’s to getting the team together and developing a show that audiences can find both entertaining and engaging."

Will you be watching? The official synopsis for the new show reads: "After twenty-five years as a homicide copper, Ridley has been nudged out of the job he loves. But the prospect of retirement is not a particularly welcome one as he's been cut off in his prime.

Adrian is loved by audiences for his portrayal of Line of Duty copper Ted Hastings

"Ridley's replacement is Acting DI Carol Farman, his former protégée whom Ridley mentored for many years. When he's enlisted by Carol as a police consultant on a complex and compelling murder case, the investigation takes a dark and unexpected turn.

"Turning to her old mentor for support, Carol is keen to access Ridley's unique insight into crime-solving, which has served them so well in the past.

"With more intriguing cases to solve, Ridley will be enticed out of retirement into his former role, reviving his formidable and successful partnership with Carol."

