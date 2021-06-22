Outlander's Sam Heughan shares sweet new video with co-star - and fans are saying same thing Sophie Skelton plays Brianna Fraser in the Starz show

Outlander's Sam Heughan shared a video of himself alongside co-star Sophie Skelton recently and fans couldn't contain their excitement.

Posting on Instagram, the actor, best known for playing Jamie Fraser in historical series, could be seen on a motorbike with Sophie, who plays his on-screen daughter, writing in the caption: "Now… who's driving @sophie.skelton? 'Day out wi' Da.'"

Soon, fans flooded the comments full for excitement that the co-stars were together outside of filming, and many were also saying the pair look like a couple! One fan said: "So awesome they would be great together!"

Many more agreed, with a fan adding: "Agreed! I'm not convinced they're not!" As a third commented: "I think they are [dating] goodbye my dream of marrying Sam Heughan!" A fourth simply wrote: "Agree!" as a fifth said: "I wonder if they are???"

Sophie, who plays Brianna Randall Fraser, and Sam have been co-stars since series one and are gearing up for the return of Outlander series six. Meanwhile, Sam is also busy gearing up for his new movie role in Everest alongside Ewan McGregor and Mark Strong.

According to Deadline, the film, which is due to start filming soon, centres on the real-life story of George Mallory, who in 1921 was picked by the Royal Geographic Society to scale the previously unconquered mountain.

Sam and Sophie headed out on a bike ride over the weekend

George will be played by Ewan, while Sam will be taking on the royal of his rival, the Australian George Finch, who also sets his sights on the challenge.

Sam took to Instagram to express his excitement over his upcoming role, which he branded a "once in a lifetime" opportunity.

He wrote in the caption: "What an adventure!! Once in a lifetime… Excited to finally be able to reveal this exceptional project with an incredible group of explorers and storytellers… Get ready to summmit!"

