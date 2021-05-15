Graham McTavish wants Sam Heughan to join him in Game of Thrones prequel The two actors have been friends for years

Former Outlander star Graham McTavish has revealed that he's "waiting" for Sam Heughan to join him in his new HBO series.

The Scottish actor, who played both Dougal and William Buccleigh MacKenzie in the time-travelling historical drama, is currently filming Game of Thrones prequel House of Dragons in Cornwall, but it seems that he's missing his old co-star.

In a new interview with Stylist, Graham joked that he's been left asking "Where's Sam?" on the set of the new fantasy drama as he embarks on the project solo.

WATCH: Outlander stars behind-the-scenes on season six

Opening up to the magazine about the exciting new role, he said: "I'm really having a lot of fun. We've just started. It's a very big project, so we're getting to know each other.

"They're lovely people. It's great, but I can't tell you too much. I can't tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot of dragons."

However, when Sam jokingly interjected: "Am I in it?" Graham revealed that he wishes he was - and we certainly do too!

Sam and Graham have been close friends for years

"So far, no," Graham said in response. "And I have been waiting… I have to say 'Where is Sam?' because it's always in my contract now."

While we think Sam would be right at home on the set of the new fantasy series, we can imagine his schedule is pretty jam-packed given his leading role on Outlander as protagonist Jamie Fraiser.

The two Scots met almost a decade ago on the set of season one of Outlander and since then their friendship has gone from strength to strength. The two have joined forces for many projects, with the most recent being a new non-fiction book titled Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other.

Their travel show, Men in Kilts, recently landed on Starz Play in the UK for British fans. The programme first aired in the US in 2020 and sees the pair journey across their homeland, learning all about its "rich, complex heritage, meeting various local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination".

