Outlander star Sam Heughan offers role to 'obsessed' fan Karen Gillan 

Sam Heughan has offered an Outlander role to Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Who star Karen Gillan after she tweeted about the hit show.

She posted: "Ok I’m late to the party but I started Outlander and I am officially obsessed." Outlander's official account replied: "Welcome to the club, thrilled to have you! I'd warn that symptoms of Outlander addiction may include starting to say anything and everything in a Scottish accent but you've already got that covered."

WATCH: Outlander behind-the-scenes for season six

However, it was Sam's comment to the actress that really got people talking! He replied writing: "Still time to find you a wee part Karen," to which she joked: "Can I be an extra loitering around Inverness asking people 'what’s the Craic, eh?'"

Can you see the Jumanji star on Outlander?

Joking about her role as time-travelling Amy Pond on Doctor Who, one person replied: "Please, oh please, just you and Arthur in the very back of a crowd or bar or something dressed as a policewoman and a gladiator. Just sitting there eating or something and no one notices." Another added: "Whooo hoooo she has the hair! #ginger #Scotland @SamHeughan."

The show recently confirmed that it will be back for season six in the beginning of 2020 with a tweet that read: "In honour of #WorldOutlanderDay, I’m excited to announce that #Outlander Season 6 has officially wrapped and is coming your way in early 2022 with a 90-minute premiere episode... With the challenges of filming in these unprecedented times, season six will be eight episodes with production on an extended, sixteen-episode season seven beginning next year."

The show will be back in 2022

They also shared several photos from the new series, which included several snaps of the Fraser family, including one of Roger looking upset while holding a baby, sparking discussions on upcoming storylines.

