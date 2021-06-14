Outlander star Catriona Balfe reveals Claire's struggle in season six 

Catriona Balfe has opened up about Claire's struggle in Outlander season six and the season five finale saw her kidnapped and assaulted.

Chatting alongside showrunner Matthew B. Roberts and producer Toni Graphia, the show's star opened up about Claire's harrowing experience, saying: "We can hopefully shed a light on something that people go through in real life and in some way then be part of a positive conversation about it.

WATCH: Outlander behind-the-scenes for season six

"We’re at the beginning of a journey with Claire, and I think it will take a long time for her to put the pieces back together." She added: "But, the great thing is that she has a loving family around her, who also unfortunately understand this experience all too well. That is something that really gives her a lot of strength."

Viewers have been seriously excited for the return of the show. Outlander bosses recently updated when the show would be out, tweeting: "In honour of #WorldOutlanderDay, I'm excited to announce that #Outlander season six has officially wrapped and is coming your way in early 2022 with a 90-minute premiere episode!"

Catriona opened up about Claire's journey

A second tweet added: "With the challenges of filming in these unprecedented times, season six will be eight episodes with production on an extended, sixteen-episode season six beginning next year." Outlander showrunner Matthew B. Roberts explained more in a statement to Entertainment Weekly: "We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser's Ridge."

