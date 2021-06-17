Outlander star Sam Heughan reveals next major role - and it sounds intense The actor will be appearing in the film with Ewan McGregor

Outlander star Sam Heughan has a major movie role coming up – and it sounds pretty intense. The actor, best known for playing Jamie Fraser in the Starz and Amazon historical fantasy series, will be appearing in Everest alongside Ewan McGregor and Mark Strong.

According to Deadline, the film centres on the real-life story of George Mallory, who in 1921 was picked by the Royal Geographic Society to scale the previously unconquered mountain.

George will be played by Ewan, while Sam will be taking on the royal of his rival, the Australian George Finch, who also sets his sights on the challenge.

Sam took to Instagram to express his excitement over his upcoming role, which he branded a "once in a lifetime" opportunity. He wrote in the caption: "What an adventure!! Once in a lifetime… Excited to finally be able to reveal this exceptional project with an incredible group of explorers and storytellers… Get ready to summmit!"

Plenty of fans were thrilled to hear of Sam's new film gig. One person wrote in the comments: "OMG Ewan and Sam together. My dreams have come true." A second said: "Congratulations Sam!!!! This role was made for you, and I can't wait to see it!"

A third fan was equally thrilled, commenting: "Yay! Excited to watch! I’ll watch anything with Sam! Directors everywhere: Hire Heughan."

Sam is also gearing up for season six of Outlander

Meanwhile, Sam's fans are eagerly awaiting the new series of Outlander. Bosses on the popular show recently revealed when the show would be out, tweeting: "In honour of #WorldOutlanderDay, I'm excited to announce that #Outlander season six has officially wrapped and is coming your way in early 2022 with a 90-minute premiere episode!"

A second tweet added: "With the challenges of filming in these unprecedented times, season six will be eight episodes with production on an extended, sixteen-episode season six beginning next year."

Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts explained more in a statement to Entertainment Weekly: "We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser's Ridge."

