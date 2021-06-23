Barney Walsh joins dad Bradley in cast of ITV's The Darling Buds of May remake The Breaking Dad stars will be taking on a new challenge!

Father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh are set to share the screen once again! It's been announced that Barney is set to join his father in ITV's upcoming The Darling Buds of May reboot, The Larkins.

The six-part series will see The Chase star take on the central role of Pop Larkin (which was first made famous by Only Fools and Horses star David Jason) while 23-year-old Barney is set to play a policeman named PC Harness.

The dynamic duo have previously starred together in hugely popular travel series Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, which sees them road trip across America.

WATCH: Bradley Walsh and son Barney reunite on camera at family home

Joining Bradley and Barney in the new series are Joanna Scanlan, who will play Larkin matriarch Ma, Bridgerton star Sabrina Bartlett who will take on the role of Mariette Larkin, and Grantchester's Tok Stephen who will portray her love interest Cedric 'Charley' Charlton.

Other familiar faces set to appear include Doctor Who star Peter Davison, Downton Abbey's Robert Bathurst and Lydia Page, who is best known for starring in the CBBC series The Worst Witch.

The Larkins won't be the first time young Barney has flexed his acting muscles; he's previously appeared in the movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, television drama Doctors and an episode of Law & Order: UK, which also starred his famous father.

Barney has been cast alongside dad Bradley in the new ITV drama

The new series, written by The Durrells' screenwriter Simon Nye, will once again transport viewers to the idyllic world of H.E Bates' 1950s novel and tell the story of the working-class Larkin family led by the golden-hearted wheeler-dealer Pop Larkin.

The synopsis from ITV reads: "Fiercely loyal to each other and their community, each Larkin family member has a strong work ethic, alongside a disinterest in authority. Charley arrives in the village as an unworldly and officious accountant from the city, there to investigate the Larkins' tax affairs. He is soon distracted by the beautiful Mariette, with whom he falls head over heels in love.

"However, he quickly discovers that he has a romantic rival in the form of the handsome and mysterious Tom Fisher. Mariette, on the other hand, may have plans of her own, which don't involve men."

Plans to reboot the series came at the beginning of the year. At the time, Bradley said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to be asked to be part of this much loved and iconic series of stories. The warmth and affection that H. E Bates has generated through his books is so uplifting and I cannot wait to be part of the Larkin family. It'll be a hoot!"

There's no news yet as to when the series will hit screens, but filming began back in March, so watch this space!

