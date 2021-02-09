Bradley Walsh breaks down in tears over emotional surprise on Breaking Dad The viewers at home were crying too!

Bradley Walsh was in tears on Monday night's Breaking Dad after being treated to a special performance from Andrea Bocelli during his trip to Italy.

MORE: The Chase host Bradley Walsh's happy family news revealed

In the episode, Bradley and his son, Barney, visited the iconic opera singer's home, where they were treated to a performance of Time To Say Goodbye, causing The Chase presenter to break down in tears. He later told Andrea: "That was unbelievable. Absolutely wonderful. So emotional. I can't believe it. A true honour."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Breaking Dad season three has been a hit

He later added: "I cannot believe that happened." Viewers were equally emotional while watching the sweet moment at home, with one person writing: "I cried watching @AndreaBocelli sing one of my favourite songs. On the #bradleywalsh programme tonight #timetosaygoodbye," while another added: "Oh this is making me weepy too #bradleywalsh."

MORE: Is Breaking Dad star Barney Walsh single?

MORE: Bradley Walsh's fans obsessed with unseen feature at £2.5million home - photo

A third person tweeted: "Oh wow I'm getting goosebumps watching #BreakingDad tonight with Bradley's reaction on meeting #AndreaBocellic & listening to his fantastic personal performance so beautiful #bradleywalsh #barneywalsh so emotional yet beautiful to watch."

Fans are delighted that Bradley is back on our screens after leaving Doctor Who in the beginning on January. At the time, Bradley admitted that one of the reasons that he stepped away from the series was due to its long filming schedule gruelling, saying: "We have great fun doing it. But you must sleep and look after yourself, because if you don't, you will come unstuck.

"This is ten months of ramming speed. That's what it is. I'm in my 60th year. It's tough. It's hard. It's relentless. It really is. This ain't an easy gig." The Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, also spoke about how she feels following Bradley and Tosin Cole's exit, saying: "On a personal note, absolutely devastated! Both of them had to carry me to my trailer, I haven't cried like that for such a long time. Brad couldn't cope with it at all! Tosin was like, 'I really can't cope with you getting this upset.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.